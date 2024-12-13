COMSA to host 'Know Your Rights' sessions on immigration policies

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — COMSA, a resource center serving immigrants and refugees in Greater Green Bay, is hosting two "Know Your Rights" sessions this Saturday afternoon at their location on Military Avenue.

The sessions, hosted by immigrant lawyer and COMSA board member Sara Ghadiri, will include one-hour long presentations and will be followed by one-hour long Q&A sessions about recent immigration policy changes.

Two sessions will be offered:



Somali Session: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Afghan Session: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.



The presentations will be in English — Immigrants and refugees from all countries are welcome.

According to COMSA, this is a great opportunity to ask questions directly to an immigration expert and to learn about your legal rights and protections.

COMSA is a local non-profit organization founded by refugees for immigrants and refugees. Their office is located at 201 Military Ave, inside the BMO Harris Bank branch.