'A place of unity': Nonprofit serving immigrants and refugees part of Give Big Green Bay

(GREEN BAY, Wis.) - COMSA in Green Bay is among the dozens of nonprofits benefiting from this year's Give Big Green Bay.

Watch the video to hear how COMSA has helped a woman who came to the U.S. as a refugee

(Below is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

I'm Jon Erickson outside COMSA in Green Bay. The group is part of Give Big Green Bay this year. And we're learning through personal stories how COMSA works to help refugees.

Amina Maalim is originally from Somalia.

She spoke with us through a translator.

"There was... wars and stuff there that was going on there," [Maalim said through a translator.]

After moving to Kenya, she came to the U.S. as a refugee.

Inside the COMSA office, she told us what the nonprofit in Green Bay has meant to her.

"COMSA helped us with a lot of things, like finding [a] house, jobs."

Said Hassan is COMSA's executive director.

"COMSA is a resource center serving immigrants and refugees," [Hassan said.]

He says they help people integrate into the community, offering cultural orientations.

They also help with job applications, and after school programs for children.

Hassan said COMSA is very meaningful to the people they serve.

"It is a lifeline for them. It is a place of unity, it is a place of cohesion. It's a sense of community for them," [Hassan said].

COMSA is part of this year's Give Big Green Bay, a 24-hour day of giving benefiting dozens of local non-profits.

"I think money raised from Give Big Green Bay will strengthen our services and programming," [Hassan said.]

Services to help people like Maalim, who said she came to the U.S. to get better opportunity and peace.

"Have you been able to find that peace?" [reporter Jon Erickson asked.]

"Yes," [replied Maalim.]

