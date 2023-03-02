Company of microphones in Green Bay City Hall include audio surveillance notice stickers in shipments

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The manufacturer of the audio recording devices that were installed in Green Bay City Hall over the last two years includes audio surveillance notice stickers in each microphone it ships, according the the company's website.

The microphones installed on the first and second floors of City Hall were produced by Louroe Electronics, a company based out of a Los Angeles neighorhood.

For each microphone the company ships, it includes a disclaimer warning, saying, "When this equipment is used as part of an audio monitoring system, the law requires that the public be given notice of AUDIO MONITORING ON THE PREMISES. Two decal notices are included with each microphone shipped.

Federal Law References: Federal Regulations, US Code, Title 18, Crime and Criminal Procedure. Sec 2510."

City leaders have said its security system is legal and commonplace.

Two weeks ago, the city posted signage on the first and second floors, as well as the building's entrances, warning visitors they were being recorded.

The city has been under intense scrutiny over the last few weeks after Alderman Chris Wery publicly mentioned the audio surveillance system at a Common Council meeting Feb. 7.

Since then, a lawsuit has been filed in Brown County Circuit Court against the city and Mayor Eric Genrich claiming the use of the audio recording devices is illegal.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin State Senate Attorney Ryan Walsh sent a letter to the Brown County District Attorney asking the D.A.'s office to open a criminal investigation over City Hall's audio surveillance system.