Community rallies for child battling rare brain cancer

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — At Stadium View Bar and Grill, tables full of community members showed their support for pediatric cancer patient Connor Phelan on Sunday.



The Connor Phelan Benefit at Stadium View saw many people in support of the Phelan family

Proceeds from silent auction prizes and other prizes go to the Phelan family

Michelle Dahlke, a De Pere School District Social Worker, is one of the many volunteers that put the Benefit together

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Connor Phelan has been battling Glioma since May 2024. Phelan's visit to the emergency room for what the family thought was a concussion, was discovered to be aggressive high grade Glioma. Glioma is an aggressive brain tumor that grows quickly and spreads rapidly throughout the central nervous system.

After his diagnosis, members of the community wanted to do something to show their support of the Phelan family.

"They knew we were gonna do something, they didn't know what," event volunteer Michelle Dahlke said. "So we kinda surprised them and made it huge. We started out something very small and then as people got word of what this was it ended up being huge."

Dahlke is a De Pere School District social worker. She says they originally expected a handful of auction items.

"We at first thought we'd have maybe five-six silent auction items, now we have 40," she said. "We thought maybe we'd have 10 raffle baskets now we have 150. So the turnout has been huge."

With the abundance of donations, Dahlke says they had to come up with new ways to auction off the items.

"People were donating loads and loads of meats and people started donating just drinks," Dahlke said. "We're like how are we gonna put this into action so that's when we came up with the all the different silent auction, meat raffle, booze raffle, bucket raffles and all the different things."

Organizers say all of the proceeds from the benefit will go towards the Phelan family's expenses. People who could not make the benefit Sunday can donate to the family through a gofundme page.