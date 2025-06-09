Community cruises together to support cancer research

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Despite Sunday’s rain, community members showed up for the Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer to help raise money for local cancer research.



Over 100 riders participated in the Cruise for Cancer in Green Bay on Sunday.

Jerry Parins says the event is important for many of the families who come out in support.

Bryce Kane, a cancer survivor, says the community at the ride made him feel supported and welcomed throughout his journey.

Jerry Parins is the namesake of the Cruise for Cancer after being diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2003.

“They come here because they have someone at home that they love dealing with cancer," Jerry Parins said.

At the time of his diagnosis, Parins was the head of security for the Green Bay Packers.

Vandervest Harley-Davidson, which had a connection to the team, wanted to do something meaningful to support him.

Dixie Kinnard, owner of Vandervest Harley-Davidson, says the two-decade-old event has become a meaningful tradition for the community.

“We wanted to support him and show him that we were there for him, and we did a motorcycle ride,” Dixie Kinnard said. "Ever since, we just kept it going."

On Sunday, more than 100 riders took part in the Cruise for Cancer, which was escorted by the Green Bay Police and Fire Departments on a ride through the city. After the ride, the community gathered for a tailgate party featuring a silent auction and raffle, food trucks, and live music.

Over the past 22 years, the foundation has raised nearly three million dollars for local charities, impacting individuals like Bryce Kane, who was diagnosed with melanoma at just eight years old.

“They made it about as friendly as they could," Kane said. "They were really nice people. Just the support is unreal."

For those who couldn’t attend the cruise but still want to donate, visit the Cruise for Cancer website.