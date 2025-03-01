College students create guide to local businesses for the NFL Draft

The video explains the MyDraft Experience, a booklet intended to give visitors to the NFL Draft a guide to local businesses in the area.

The idea was originally created by a local college student who partnered with local businesses to help spotlight them while also giving back to a local nonprofit organization.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Kompound Cafe opened its doors just months ago, on Black Friday, and like any other business, the owners view the 2025 NFL Draft as a big opportunity.

"I know for the draft, it's coming up in a few months, we just want to get more eyeballs on not only the coffee shop, but we've got a couple other tenants coming in," said Co-Owner Kaylor Zimmerman.

Enter the MyDraft Experience, an idea created by Green Bay native and University of Minnesota student Jack Christensen on his ride home for Thanksgiving break.

"Initially, I thought of this bar crawl idea because I know it had huge success on college campuses. You buy a t-shirt or something and then you get to hop to these different places and get a deal at each one," said Christensen

Jack brought the idea to his friend and fellow student Luke Rexing, and after he was on board, they were off and running.

"He started door-knocking, stopping at different places in person. We pitched our idea, began to get a few places on board, and kind of became a snowball effect from there."

They now have 32 businesses offering various deals and offers compiled in a booklet for sale on their website. The booklet costs $25 during March and $30 during the weeks in April leading up to the draft.

"Wasn't a super extensive pitch that we needed to be sold on, and it didn't cost us anything, so I didn't see the downside to it," said Zimmerman.

"Our goal is to get more eyes on the building, get more people in the doors, so it was a no-brainer for us."

But the idea didn't stop there. Luke suggested giving some of the profits back. They decided on Curative Connections, a local nonprofit on Green Bay's east side.

"I've got a family tie to it, and I've seen the work that they do for people those with aging, dementia, mental injury, anything like that," said Christensen.

"They do a phenomenal job with their program. [I] knew right away that that's where we wanted to give ten percent of our revenue back to."

Jack says he hopes the MyDraft Experience in Green Bay serves as a template to do something similar with local businesses during other big events, including next year in Pittsburgh for the 2026 NFL Draft.