City of Green Bay employees offered down payment assistance

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Current and past City of Green Bay employees are now eligible for down payment assistance through the Great Being Home program.

The program applies to those working in City Hall, the police, or fire departments with employees receiving $5,000 in help.

Mayor Eric Genrich says low-to-moderate income neighborhoods within the city are qualified for the program.

The initiative is being funded through $250,000 worth of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Genrich says the government requires designated neighborhoods for the program and says it's beneficial for communities to have city employees living in their neighborhoods.

"I think it also is beneficial to our employees in the sense that it gets them better connected to our community, to our neighborhoods, and gives them more of a sense of what's happening even when they're not on the job," Genrich said.

Genrich says this initiative is a subset of the Great Being Home program, where businesses and non-profits can get financial help for down payments.

Click the link here for a map of those qualified neighborhoods.