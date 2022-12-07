It's 'Great Being Home'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NeighborWorks of Green Bay launched a new housing assistance program today designed to help Green Bay employees work towards

home ownership.

According to Realtors.com, The average price of a home in Green Bay is around $249,000, while the average income per household is $52,000.

But, NeighborWorks of Green Bay has launched The Great Being Home program which involves a new and improved home ownership plan.

Green Bay bases businesses and non-profits that partake in the program will be provided with downpayment assistance and counseling.

NeighborWorks Green Bay CEO Noel S. Halvorsen says that the past ownership programs has had great success.

“Resource like we are talking about today to help Green Bay employers help purchase homes in the Green Bay we have leveraged those recourses into over $541 million dollars of community investment here in this community and that is pretty tremendous."

This year, NeighborWorks Green Bay is taking its home buyers program to the next level thanks to a $250,000 grant from the city.

“Affordable house[s] is not just an employees problem,” said Halvorsen. "It’s become an increasing factor for those considering taking jobs. If they can’t find housing, that's going to be a problem.”

American Foods Group has been taking advantage of the original homeowner programs and has helped 180 of its employees become homeowners.

A representative from American Foods Group, Tim Carney shared a story about his employee Eddie.

"We have a gentleman who came, I hired him about 4-5 years ago, when he came to me and he heard me talk about the home buying program and he said to me Tim, no one in my family has ever owned a home, my parents didn’t own a home, my grandparents didn’t own a home, aunts, uncles, no one, but I think I can do this. He bought a home three years ago.”

It's success stories like Eddie's that NeighborWorks works to have.

Those interested in learning more about the Great Being Home program and how to register can visit nwgreenbay.org.