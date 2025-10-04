Child dies from injuries sustained in ATV incident in Brown County

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A child died Friday from injuries sustained in an ATV incident in the Town of Glenmore, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office was notified at 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 3 of an incident involving a child who was injured while riding on an ATV with an adult driver.

The child was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at the time, according to Lt. Scott Vande Voort.

Child succumbs to injuries hours later

At approximately 3:35 p.m., the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office informed the sheriff's office that the child had tragically passed away from injuries sustained in the incident.

Names are not being released at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple agencies investigating

The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Brown County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.