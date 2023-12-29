Celebrating the big countdown in Green Bay? A few places to go on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve preparations in Green Bay are well underway. Learn the various ways you can join the countdown to 2024.

Stadium View manager describes what to expect from the popular sports bar. Video shows the upstairs bar decked out in holiday decor.

Local YMCAs will be offering indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New Year's Eve is this Sunday and many places around the Green Bay area are looking to close out 2023 in a big way.

"We're gonna be jamming," Kelly Hewitt, manager at Stadium View Sports Bar, said. "I think stadium view is the best place to go, it always has been."

Hewitt said the place is expecting big crowds for its New Year's celebration, especially with the packers taking on the vikings that night, which will be broadcasted on NBC26.

"We have a family-feel but we have an authentic fun crowd here," Hewitt said. "We will have leis, tiaras, hats and all that New Year's bling. We'll have a DJ here ringing in the new year."

And there will be many locals and visitors enjoying the fun.

Nick Meisner, Discover Green Bay Vice President of Digital Marketing & Communications, said New Year's Eve is the perfect time to visit Green Bay.

"(There will be) lots going on in Green Bay ringing in 2024 and we're excited to share it all with with our tourists and folks who are coming into town."

For the greater Green Bay communities, the east side and west side YMCAs are welcoming families with a variety of events.

The east location will mainly have indoor activities such as photo booths and arts & crafts.

The west location will have more outdoor activities such as horse-drawn wagon rides, bonfires and scavenger hunts.

No matter how you celebrate, Hewitt encourages the community to get out and ring in the new year while rooting for the packers.

"Don't be a hermet on New Year's Eve and come out and celebrate with us," Hewitt said.

While there are many events around town, if you chose to go to stadium view, Hewitt said you could win free tickets to the Packers game when they take on the Chicago Bears game on Jan. 7.