Cafe creating unique impact: Disabled youth growing real-world skills through skills

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Coffee creating unique opportunities for the next generation. Counting Stars Cafe is now open and giving children with disabilities the chance to build bonds and develop life skills.



Video shows Counting Stars Cafe now open for business, offering children with disabilities a unique experience to build life skills.



The cafe is under non-profit group Counting Stars Inc.



The cafe is located at the YWCA in downtown Green Bay. The organization is looking to build it's own space in the future.



Donations go towards field trips, classroom materials and other learning experiences for children in the program.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Friday was a day of no school for students across the Green Bay school district, but one student is up early, already hard at work.

"We do a coffee shop called Counting Stars and we make coffee for people, we get donations," Wanty said.

For LaKendrah Wanty, working at a startup cafe located at the downtown YWCA is an experience rooted in community service while growing essential life skills.

"We're really excited to finally bring the cafe to life," Jennifer Bourget, executive director of Counting Stars Inc., said. "Giving back to the community is huge and showing our community what our kids can do."

Counting Stars Inc. is a non-profit aiming to give people with disabilities the same access to education and engagement as those without disabilities.

Now, that's being done by the organization's newest cafe.

"We want them to be as independent as possible," Bourget said. "So many times people think our children with disabilities can't work, can't communicate, can't help others and that's just not true."

Funds raised at the shop will go towards field trips, classroom materials and other academic experiences. Bourget says the organization serves at least 60 families.

"It's not always easy, but it's always, always worth it," Bourget said.

For now, the cafe will be open Tuesdays and Fridays from 4-5:30 p.m., as well as two Saturdays of each month.

The organization is looking to move into its own building in the near future.

Donations will continue to go towards those efforts and other youth services.