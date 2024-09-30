Brown County to see lowest property tax rate ever

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — At the Brown County 2025 budget proposal meeting, county executive, Troy Streckenbach, said the county will see many positives next year, including the lowest ever property tax rate.



Brown County saw over a 2% increase in population since 2020.

The county will pay off another $7.7 million in debt.

Streckenbach says the county will invest more money in roads than ever before.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, edited for web)

“You know in spite of the pandemic, we still have seen growth," Amy Mazzariello, a Lions Mouth Bookstore owner, says.

In 2019, Mazzariello moved her Bellvue-born bookstore to Downtown Green Bay.

“Just felt like the bookstore would really thrive downtown," she says.

Since then, she says she’s seen more and more people move to the city.

“Continue to welcome new customers from all over every day," she says.

Attracting and keeping business’s like Mazzariello’s in Brown County has been county executive, Troy Streckenbach’s goal since 2017.

“How can we make the appropriate investments that ultimately make us the county of choice," he says.

At Streckenbach’s 2025 budget proposal meeting, he spoke about the county's progress.

He says he's seen a more than two percent population increase since 2020.

"Our plan that we implemented in 2017 is working exactly as designed," he says.

Streckenbach says in 2025, Brown County is projected to have its lowest ever property tax rate, and the county's debt will decrease by over $7 million.

"We're just being smarter with the money that we were provided," he says.

The total budget is $325 million and will include:

$225,000 invested in the UW-Green Bay Phoenix Innovation Park.

$15 million new jail pod

$3.9 million in courthouse security

$37 million invested in infrastructure.

"We're actually investing more in roads than we ever have," Streckenbach says.

For Mazzariello, she hopes the new budget will mean new business for the area.

“I would like to see more retail down here," she says.

The final 2025 Brown County Budget will be voted on on Oct. 23.

