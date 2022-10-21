Brown County first responders train for potential of active shooter incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Brown County law enforcement and EMS are training for the potential of emergency threat situations that involve mass casualties.

Law enforcement were doing an emergency response training exercise at Bay Beach Amusement Park one day after there were a spate of fake active shooter reports at schools across the Green Bay area and the state of Wisconsin.

The training Friday was for responding to a potential active shooter.

These scenarios cover how officers would respond to a real-life incident. There are real personnel, role players, and dispatching.

In the training, each member of law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders each have their own duties, including stopping the simulated shooter, treating those injured, and taking the wounded to the hospital.

"We have one shot at this to get it right," Green Bay Police Department Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht said as part of the exercise. "I can't think of another topic (active shooting incidents) that collectively, between law enforcement, fire, and EMS in Brown County that we've trained as hard as we've had over the last five years for. So, it will never be perfect, and we're always trying to learn, and grow, and do better. But, in the end, again, we've got to get it right."

The police department says these training scenarios include threats involving a gun or a knife.

Engelbrecht says Friday was the 10th time that law enforcement, fire, and EMS were doing this training. There are two trainings left on the schedule. The training wraps up next week.

Engelbrecht says there are a total of around 750 officers and first responders from Brown County doing this type of training.