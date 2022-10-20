Wisconsin schools, including Green Bay, receive 'swatting' hoax calls

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Schools across Wisconsin, and the nation, have received false reports about school shootings. Authorities have deemed all of these reports to be a hoax and appear to be cases of so-called "swatting," which the FBI is investigating.

The Green Bay Police Department confirmed Thursday that a report of an active shooter at East High School was a hoax.

Officers were dispatched to the school at approximately 10:04 a.m. for a report of an active shooter inside the school and 15 students shot. Upon entering the school, no evidence was found of an active shooter, or anyone injured.

These false threats have occurred at multiple schools Thursday across Wisconsin. Sheboygan Police said they are investigating a "non-credible threat" made to the dispatch center and said schools are aware and operating normally. The Oshkosh Police Department investigated the report of an incident at South Park Middle School involving a weapon, which police said was determined to be a swatting incident. There was also a reported false call at Roncalli High School in Manitowoc.

Appears to be a horible hoax today as multiple reports of active shooters at several school districts all over. Our members and law enforcement responding and have not located any shooters or victims at any schools at this time. #Wisconsin — Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin (@PFFW) October 20, 2022

The FBI released a statement on the numerous hoax threats:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

According to NBC 26's Milwaukee affiliate, school districts across Southeast Wisconsin and Milwaukee are also receiving what appear to be false threats of school shootings.

Active shooter threats at the following schools have been found false, according to local police:

Bradford High School in the Kenosha Unified School District

LakeView Technology Academy in the Kenosha Unified School District

Rufus King High School in the Milwaukee School District

Rawson Elementary School in the South Milwaukee School District

Park High School in the Racine Unified School District

Franklin High School in Franklin Public Schools

Port Washington High School in the Port Washington-Saukville School District

Local police departments near those schools report no evidence showing an active shooting threat. The false reporting of such incidents is commonly described by authorities as "swatting."

Charges for a hoax threat for juveniles and adults can range from disorderly conduct (which could include jail time) to making a terrorist threat, a felony that could result in jail time, fines up to $25,000, to removing the ability to own a gun for the rest of your life.