Brown County emergency dispatchers honored at award ceremony

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Brown County held an awards ceremony for the unsung heroes in emergency services: dispatchers.



Caroline Carpiaux and her fellow dispatchers were honored by Brown County

It kicks off National Dispatcher Appreciation week, which will run through April 20

“Often times, we don’t get this kind of attention. Most of us don’t want it," jokes Brown County lead dispatcher Caroline Carpiaux.

But for the unsung heroes like her, admittedly, it is nice to be appreciated.

“We don’t get to show up on scene. We don’t get to render aid. We don’t get to help," Carpiaux adds. "We, often times, are...it’s cliche, but...that voice you hear but you never see. So this is a week that gets to celebrate us and how much we are the glue."

Carpiaux was one of many dispatchers awarded for their dedication to Brown County Dispatch Sunday afternoon. She says there a lot of moving parts to her job that people do not see.

But for her and everyone she works with, they all believe they are cut from the right cloth.

A cloth that helps save lives.

“In my fight or flight response in this job, for some reason it works. This kind of chaos is something I like," Carpiaux says. "In this job, no two days are the same. You have to be a little nuts...and I’m a little nuts.”

