Brown County Democrats hosts "National Day of Protest" demonstration at Brown County Courthouse

Outside the courthouse, nearly 100 people staged a protest, expressing their anger and frustration with recent sweeping changes.

“A big focus for me is diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said protester Amy Trader. “I’m a local leader at my work, and I care so much about that. People don’t realize how many people are affected by this ridiculous agenda. It’s really hurting people, and I just want to see that stop.”

The protest was organized by the Brown County Democrats, who joined a national effort for protests on President’s Day, named "National Day of Protest."

“There was a push to do a National Day of Protest today,” said Brown County Democrats Chair Christy Welch. “So, Brown County Dems decided to take up the organizing because we knew there were a lot of folks that wanted to be involved.”

The demonstration lasted just over an hour, as the group marched around the courthouse. Each protester had their own reasons for attending.

“Fighting for all the federal workers who are being fired right now,” one said.

“I foresee they are going to be union-busting pretty soon,” another added. “It’s going to happen.”

“You know, it’s sitting around doing nothing that is just so depressing, honestly,” said protester Chad. “So many people are just stuck.”

NBC 26 did reach out to the Brown County Republican Party for a response to the demonstration but we have not heard back.