Brown County approves agreement to relocate coal piles from downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Brown County supervisors unanimously approved an agreement to move the coal piles from downtown Green Bay to the former Pulliam Power Plant site, potentially opening prime riverfront property for future development by the City of Green Bay and the county.

The county board hels a special board meeting at the Central Library in Green Bay to approve the deal between Brown County and the C. Reiss Company. The parties reviewed the final terms during a closed session, and the supervisors voted in favor of the deal.

The relocation clears the way for expansion at the former Pulliam site for C. Reiss while also creating new development possibilities for one of Green Bay's most visible waterfront properties. The deal involves C. Reiss leasing the land, which sits at the mouth of the Fox River, from Brown County.

In a press conference before the vote, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and other officials addressed the media.

Streckenbach says the project to move the coal piles up to the Pulliam site and redevelop the old land will cost around $50 million. But, the county excutive assured attendees that the money will come from "state, federal, commission, and ARPA funding."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.