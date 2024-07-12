Booyah Battle: First of many downtown events announced for draft week

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Downtown organizations and the city are working to bring more people downtown for the 2025 NFL Draft. This week they announced the first of many events to be held during draft week.



Booyah Battle scheduled for April 25 on Washington St.



Non-profits pair with a local chefs for friendly competition.



Attendees will be able to try booyah samples, beer options



More downtown events to be announced soon

It's called the Booyah Battle and it will take place on Washington St. on April 25.

Organizers say the event will pair non-profit organizations with a booyah chef in friendly competition.

Those in attendance can try multiple booyah samples and a variety of beer options.

I spoke with Mary Rhode, OnBroadway, Inc. vice president of marketing & communications, and Jeff Mirkes, Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and Olde Main St., Inc. executive director.

They say the city is also in on planning downtown activities for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Booyah was one of the things that came out of one of our group members and it was something that, especially with the time of year and the unpredictability of the weather, it was something that we know brings people together," Rhode said.

"If you really want to get the true character and charm of a community, you go to the downtown area and we're very proud about how downtown is evolving and how we're going to do our part to make this such a memorable and exciting time when thousands come to Green Bay," Mirkes said.

Organizers said that there will be a fireworks show and other large events happening in downtown that week. They say more details on that will be announced soon.