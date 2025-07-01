Body pulled from Fox River near downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered from the Fox River near Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay on Tuesday evening

The Green Bay Police Department says it is investigating the man's death.

Officers were dispatched to the park around 4:20 p.m. after someone found a body in the water. The body was removed from the water around 4:38 p.m., according to police.

"The circumstances of the death are to be determined; however, we do not believe that the community is in any danger," the department's release reads.

The identity of the person is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-231318. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.