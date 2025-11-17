GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A veteran who lost his sight in Iraq has turned his life into a series of extraordinary adventures, inspiring others through his resilience and determination.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Blind Iraq veteran conquers mountains, marathons and inspires others through adventure

Steve Baskis was serving in Iraq in 2008 when an explosive device detonated next to his vehicle, causing shrapnel to hit Baskis, causing life-threatening injuries. The blast took his sight and many functions of his left hand, and claimed the life of a friend sitting beside him.

"I was sad, upset, depressed at my loss, more upset that I lost a good friend who died next to me that day but I wanted to live for him too," Baskis said. "I got a second chance, I got another chance to live life so if I just stayed home or didn't try hard to rebuild my life, then I feel like I was wasting my second chance."

Since losing his sight, Baskis has dedicated his life to pushing boundaries. The year after his injury, he ran in the Chicago Marathon, completed a half Iron-Man and climbed the seventh tallest peak in North America. He has also skied, climbed mountains across the world and kayaked down the Grand Canyon.

Ken Braband of Team River Runner, who paddled the Grand Canyon with Baskis, brought the veteran to Green Bay to speak to Northeast Wisconsin paddlers about their experience.

"He is an inspiration the things he have been through and the life he is still leading today is just incredible," Braband said.

Braband shared video captured on his kayak of him and Baskis taking on the rapids together.

"It's funny, you push thresholds and you ratchet back, it seems like life is easy," Baskis said.

While his adventures are challenging, Baskis said learning to live without sight remains an ongoing process.

"18 years this coming May I've been blind. I was blinded at 22 years of age, I haven't even lived the same amount of time as a blind person so I feel I'm still learning and still trying to understand how to deal with these challenges," Baskis said.

Baskis is currently on a three-day speaking tour in Wisconsin. He said his next great adventure involves sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.