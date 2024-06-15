Black outreach group holds fifth and largest Juneteenth Celebration

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It's a celebration of Black culture and Black history, but it brings everyone together.



The Black outreach group We All Rise held their fifth annual Juneteenth celebration

A parade, basketball tournament, and musical performances highlighted the day

"Solidarity is love," says Robin Scott.

For her, Juneteenth is more than just a "Black" holiday.

"The truth is, with our resiliency that Black people and all our ancestors have gone through, we celebrate everybody and we love everybody."

Scott is the executive director of We All Rise: African-American Resource Center. It was created to uplift Green Bay's Black community.

This is the fifth year they've held their Juneteenth Celebration. Scott says it's the biggest one yet, with hundreds in attendance to celebrate.

The day started with a parade that ended at Joannes Park, followed by some speeches, a prayer, and musical performances. There was also a basketball tournament and plenty of tents for businesses, as well as vendors serving soul food.

Small business owner Tamesha Hughes has watched this event take shape and blossom over the last 15 years.

"There was nothing like this. We would have a select few things here and there, but this event is so much bigger than all of us."

Hughes owns Renee's Creations, which specializes in creating custom cups, shirts, and more. She says the connections she made through this event are what helped her get her business off the ground.

Especially as a woman of color.

"We All Rise is a really good resource for me, personally, because they help the start up and answer any questions because it's like starting from nothing."

Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, will be celebrated officially on Wednesday, June 19th.