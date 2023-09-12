Big Money: The Port of Green Bay's economic impact is growing

The Port of Green Bay has generated $217.3 million in economic impact to the area according to a new impact study. This is a $70 million increase since 2017.



In 2010, the port contributed $80 million to the local economy. In a 2017 impact study, that number jumped to $147 million.



The increase results to more jobs, higher earnings, increased tax dollars and public or private investments. It also includes $38 million supporting police, the fire department, transportation and education.

"Big things are coming in the next five years," Port of Green Bay Port Director Dean Haen said. "The Port of Green Bay is an economic engine for northeastern Wisconsin"

The port provides facilities and infrastructure to help move goods across the nation.

"(It brings) impactful changes on the community all the while creating jobs and living wages for people," Haen said.

Haen says he expects the growth to continue

"We should see our numbers even soar higher," Haen said. "By the time we have another impact study in 2027, we'll really have remarkable numbers.

The port moved more than 1.75 million tons of cargo in 2022.

It has a total of 14 operators for transporting goods and looks to increase that to 16 operators in the next three years.

Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach, says Green Bay is ready for the future.

"We have an opportunity to be on the world stage," Streckenbach said. "To put our best foot forward and to show why making the move to this area is a really good investment."

Looking towards the future, Director Haen says, "When our industry is bringing in those raw materials, we know we are going to have at least 6 months of good economic times."