"Best fans in the world" paint new slogan on Original Packer Fence

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For over 20 years, the Original Packer Fence has been painted by Packers fans, a tradition that continued this year with a new slogan honoring the NFL Draft and Mark Murphy’s last year as Packers president.



Nephew of Fred Harrsch is continuing the tradition after Fred's death two years ago.

The fence now says "Draft dreams on Murphy's turf."

Packers fans young and old were grateful to be a part of the tradition.



The neighborhood across the street from Lambeau Field is filled with green and gold spirit and painted fences.

But one house stands out.

“I look forward to seeing what’s on the fence every year too, it’s just something you do if you live in Green Bay," Kay Filck, a 70-year-old Packers fan, said.

Called the "Original Packer Fence," painting the fence at 1177 Shadow Lane is a bucket list event for a Packers fan.

“I've always wanted to do this because it’s just iconic," Vincent Bourasse, 14-year-old Packers fan, said.

For two decades, Fred Harrsch invited the community to help paint the fence.

And now, two years after Fred’s death, his nephew Peter owns the house, and continues the tradition.

“Best fans in the world," Peter said. "Absolutely best fans in the world. I mean what fans get together and come out and do a fence like this? None that I know."

With Packers president Mark Murphy painting some of the fence himself, the motto– "Draft dreams on Murphy’s turf"–and the tradition is about more than green paint.

“the Packers are less of a team, or not as much of just a team, it’s more like an entire community around the team," Bourasse said.

