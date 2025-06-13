Bellin Run festivities kick off Friday night: What to know ahead of the 49th annual run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 49th annual Bellin Run begins Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The race begins and ends on Webster Avenue in front of Bellin Hospital on Green Bay's east side.

Click here to view a list of road closures. Some are in place Friday night, with others beginning early Saturday morning.

Festivities kicked off Friday at Astor Park with the registration pickup, a health and fitness expo, a pasta dinner and a children's run.

On race day, runners can pick up their packets between 6:15 and 7:45 a.m. And awards ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m. recognizing the top three finishers in the 10K male and female races.

