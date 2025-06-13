Elite runners inspire UW-Green Bay athletes ahead of Bellin Run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Elite runners shared their experiences and motivated UW-Green Bay cross country athletes as the Bellin Run approaches.

Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine hosted a panel where four Bellin legends shared advice on training, mindset and what it takes to be great.

"Just hearing like their personal story how they got through certain things or like how they trained I feel like it's just going to be a good thing to take away personally because if they learned how to excel maybe I can learn how to excel through that as well," said Kate Schaeffer, UW-Green Bay cross country athlete.

The panel gave coaches and athletes the opportunity to connect with world-class athletes before racing alongside them in the upcoming event.

"It doesn't get any better than that as a runner like you are always looking for ways that you can test yourself so you're not out just training by yourself everyday. It is super nice to be able to get out there with a loaded field and kind of see what you're up against," said Carson Maish, UW-Green Bay cross country athlete.

Local athletes are heading into the race not just prepared, but inspired by those who've competed at the highest level.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

