Barbie, Oppenheimer strike big on opening day

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — Team Barbie or Team Oppenheimer?

In one of the biggest box office weekends of the year, The Barbie Movie and Oppenheimer are expected to be great successes.

People journeyed to Bay Park Cinema in bunches, with the majority of the crowd fashioning pink for the Barbie movie.

There are many predictions already for the cinematic rivalry. Many Barbie fans believe that the movie will topple Oppenheimer in overall box office sales.

Some also said the movie has a deeper meaning, explaining it is more than just a movie about dolls.

It's not all about Barbie, however. One Oppenheimer fan said he was planning on dressing up for the occasion.

An Oppenheimer fanatic, David Dupont, explained how he ended up wearing his "regular clothes" instead of the Oppenheimer fit.

"I had my J Robert Oppenheimer brim hat and I actually have a pair of welding goggles," Dupont said. "I was gonna bring him here and have my picture taken in front of the poster, but my kids were saying you're gonna embarrass your mother, don't do that."

He eventually weighed in on which movie he thinks would have more success.

"Barbie is going up probably two to one," Dupont said. "You know do Oppenheimer. I don't know in the long run, you know, I think Oppenheimer will have more staying power. You know, they want the light and fluffy and I like these adult dramas."

In a statement released to NBC26, Marcus Theatres President Mark Gramz said "advanced sales are extremely high, with moviegoers choosing to book their own double-feature or visit multiple times."

Movie fanatic, Kennedy Hunt, booked a double feature for her own special day.

"It's my birthday and I wanted to go see the Barbie movie, so I just left from the Barbie movie, so we are about to see Oppenheimer next," Hunt said.