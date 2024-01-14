Back to normal and bracing for cold: downtown after the storm

Video shows downtown Green Bay Saturday afternoon after the biggest snow storm in six years hit the area Friday

Meet one man who (literally) fell victim to the blizzard conditions

Lows in the negatives are expected to begin Sunday

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Friday's winter storm closed schools and office buildings. But, after some much needed plowing, it's business as usual in downtown Green Bay.

I'm Pari Apostolakos and I met one man who, quite literally, fell victim to the icy conditions.

Saturday afternoon it's business as usual at Hagermeister Park restaurant.

"We did close a little bit early when it started getting real bad," restaurant events coordinator Megan Ryczek said.

The biggest snowstorm in six years on Friday did not shut their doors completely.

"It was definitely a lot, we tried to stay open so that we could do deliveries. We're surrounded by a lot of housing."

Ashay Grover moved to Green Bay a year ago. He was picking up food from a local restaurant Friday afternoon when; "I slipped and fell, and I was holding, like, a really hot soup … so I decided to fall on my knees."

I caught him on his way home from an E-R visit to get his sprained ankle checked out.

"I'm living my best life."

A New Jersey native, Grover says the storm was more than he's used to.

"It's the most snow I've ever seen."

Now, we brace for the coldest temperatures of the season so far.