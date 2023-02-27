Attorney of suspect in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial removed from case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Taylor Schabusiness, the woman accused of a grisly killing last year, appeared in court Monday for the first time since attacking her attorney Feb. 14.

During the competency hearing, Schabusiness's attorney, Quinn Jolly, asked for the trial to be adjourned because a doctor who had evaluated Schabusiness was unable to attend the hearing.

Last week, Jolly issued a request to be removed from Shabusiness's case. In a hearing Monday, Judge Thomas Walsh granted the request saying "given the circumstances, it makes a great deal of sense to me."

Shabusiness will receive a public defender who will be given until Friday to familiarize themselves with the case.

She is accused of killing Shad Thyrion last year and later dismembering his body. She's charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutalating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault.