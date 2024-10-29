Attorney asks for more time in Pittsfield teen shooting case

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Pittsfield teenager accused of shooting another teenager for egging his parents' home returned to court on Tuesday. Jackson Rego's attorney asked for more time before the case moves forward.

Rego's attorney asked the judge for another chance to speak with the prosecution about settling the case. The defense says they believe this can be resolved without a trial and the prosecution agreed.

Jackson Rego is charged with three felonies including reckless use of a firearm. Prosecutors say Rego, now 19, fired a rifle at a car with two teenagers inside, injuring one of them.

Rego told police he had aimed the gun towards the ground and that at first, he didn't know anyone was shot.

If the case does go to trial a date has been set for early January.