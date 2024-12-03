Astor Park could become Green Bay's newest historic district

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A meeting was held Monday night to tell homeowners what it would mean for the neighborhood around Astor Park to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



See some of the homes around Astor Park which could become the newest Historic District in the city

Meet one homeowner who is in favor of the idea

There are five designated historic districts within the city already, including the Astor District, not far from where the new district would be

The new district would surround Astor Park and extend to the southwest, including homes off of Grignon Street

The historic designation would make homeowners eligible for tax credits and loans from the city for work to help maintain their home

The city would have to approve any changes to the outside of the house

Green Bay could soon have a new historic district. I'm Pari Apostolakos at city hall where some people who live near Astor Park learned why their homes are considered special.

Leah Borchardt has lived across the street from Astor Park for four years.

"The listing on the house when I bought it said [it was built in] 1898," Borchardt said.

Hers isn't the only historical home in the neighborhood.

"I like that all the houses are unique and they all have so much character to them, they've been here for so long," Borchardt said. "They're a historic part of Green Bay's city and just being in the neighborhood feels homey."

That's why the city of Green Bay and the state historical society did a survey to see if the area can be put on the state and national register of historic places. About 140 homes fit the bill.

Right now, the city is applying for a grant to hire someone to write the application for the state and national nomination.

"It's got a very specific feel when you're in that neighborhood, like you can really tell when you're in that neighborhood, and because of that we wanted to make sure we are maintaining that historical integrity," Stephanie Hummel, who works in preservation with the city of Green Bay, said.

At Monday night's meeting, it was shared that Astor Park would be the newest addition to the five existing historic districts in Green Bay, including the existing Astor District, which is not far from the possible new Astor Park District.

"Because this neighborhood is already adjacent to the Astor District, a lot of people already get that feeling that it's historic," Hummel said.

The historic designation would make homeowners eligible for tax credits and loans from the city for work to help maintain their home. But, the city would have to approve any changes to the outside of the house.

Owners would also have to apply to demolish and rebuild a historic home.

"I think it would just add a whole level of specialness to my house and to the neighborhood around us," Borchardt said.

For a historic designation to not go through, more than half the property owners would have to write letters opposing it.

The city says the Astor Park neighborhood designation from the state wouldn't come for at least a year.