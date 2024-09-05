Apartment fire displaces six on Green Bay's east side, causes estimated $55K in damage

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says six people — two adults and four children — were displaced after a fire in small apartment unit.



No one was hurt

Officials say the fire affected one of eight units

The cause of the fire is undetermined, as of right now, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the fire department

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A midday fire Wednesday forced people to evacuate this housing unit.

An apartment fire on Green Bay's east side this morning displaced six people — two adults and four children.

The fire burned a unit on Spinnaker Lane near Danz Avenue.

Michael Rader saw smoke and flames coming from an upper balcony in the back of the building.

"When I got here, they hadn't started putting it out yet," Rader said. "That would have been around 10:15 this morning. I would say it probably took them around 15, 20 minutes to get everything put out and under control."

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the fire burned one of eight units — and that nobody was hurt.

The fire department estimates the cost of the damage to be $55,000.

The American Red Cross was on scene Wednesday afternoon and offers resources, including shelter, to those affected by fires.