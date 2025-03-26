Another year of no revenue: Packers explain challenges, efforts for more events to Lambeau

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Spending Sundays at the Packers game is clearly a staple in Green Bay, however, some are searching for more.

City officials tell me the lack of non-Packers events at Lambeau Field is impacting revenue meant to support local businesses.

Meanwhile, the Packers say those types of major events are easier said than done.

At a recent board meeting for the Professional Football Stadium District Board, OnBroadway Inc. requested a $100,000 donation towards the Green Bay Public Market.



Board members say they were unable to approve the request due to a lack of funds available, despite "overwhelming" support from members.



Funds to support capital projects and events are generated through a tax collected through ticket sales of events that take place in the Lambeau Field bowl.



Green Bay Packers explain the challenges in bringing events to the bowl.



A full list of events that took place at Lambeau since the 2003 stadium renovation can be found below.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Brian Johnson, Executive Director of OnBroadway Inc., said as the Green Bay Public Market continues to secure funds to build out the project, the lack of non-Packers events happening at Lambeau Field is impacting county-wide tourism support.

"They just need to continue to work towards hosting more events in the bowl at Lambeau to ensure that the tax that comes along with that is available to help create these grants for community projects," Johnson said.

Andrew: "How does this impact the Public Market?"

Johnson: "Not at all, but what the Stadium Board said, overwhelmingly, every member that was in attendance said the Public Market is the kind of project they want to fund."

Professional Football Stadium District Chair Stadium District Board chair, Leah Weycker, said OnBroadway Inc. requested $100,000 for the Public Market, but she said they need more events at Lambeau, and more cash flow, to make that happen.

"Already, we're saying no to a lot of people because we just don't have the money to give right now," Weycker said.

Weycker said events at Lambeau Field generate funds that support local capital projects and events to build tourism, such as the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament earlier this month at the Resch Center.

But she says this year marks year three with zero revenue.

Aaron Popkey, Green Bay Packers Public Affairs Director, said the organization has fought for more major events such as NHL Winter Classic games, college football games, and more concerts in the stadium bowl (see below for full events list).

However, Popkey said there are hurdles to consider when securing a bid.

He said competing with large neighboring cities such as Milwaukee, Chicago and Minneapolis can be a challenge.

He also said the window for hosting concerts at Lambeau Field falls between May and June to allow enough time for the grass to recover from potential damage.

"We've gone to Europe to meet with federations and clubs to let them know that we're interested," Popkey said.

The Packers generate an estimated $450 million in economic impact each year and Popkey said they're still engaged in providing more economic growth.

"That's something we have done, we've expanded our efforts in that and we're going to continue to bring those types of events when it's possible to Lambeau Field and for the community," Popkey said.

As for the Public Market's request, the topic was placed on hold rather than being denied.

Johnson said that means the board is electing to revisit the topic once more revenue is generated to donate.

Below are a list of events that took place at Lambeau Field since the stadium's 2003 renovation:

