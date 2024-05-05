Anglers eager to reel in fish on opening day; DNR reminds public to follow guidelines

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Today was the first official day of fishing season in Wisconsin.
- Anglers made their way to the Bay of Green Bay to make the most of the opening day
- The Wisconsin DNR is reminding everyone to be aware of the rules before fishing
(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)
The rules and regulations didn't stop angler Fong Lee from enjoying a peaceful day fishing in the bay of green bay.
"Today is a very nice day. I hope I can get the fish that just opened today, but I am enjoying it very much."
Anglers like Lee can buy licenses through Go Wild, through the DNR's license portal, or from a license agent.
There is also a statewide daily bag limit of three walleye or sauger per day on all inland waters.