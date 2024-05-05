Anglers eager to reel in fish on opening day; DNR reminds public to follow guidelines

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Today was the first official day of fishing season in Wisconsin.



Anglers made their way to the Bay of Green Bay to make the most of the opening day

The Wisconsin DNR is reminding everyone to be aware of the rules before fishing

The rules and regulations didn't stop angler Fong Lee from enjoying a peaceful day fishing in the bay of green bay.

"Today is a very nice day. I hope I can get the fish that just opened today, but I am enjoying it very much."

Anglers like Lee can buy licenses through Go Wild, through the DNR's license portal, or from a license agent.

There is also a statewide daily bag limit of three walleye or sauger per day on all inland waters.