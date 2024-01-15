'All you need is Love,' How one Packer family is living a unique fan experience

Video shows one family decked out in Green Bay Packer gear ahead of the Cowboys-Packers Wild Card game Sunday.



Juan Estavillo says being a shareholder enhances his fandom and believes the best is yet to come for the team.



The Spaniard-Mexican household lives in Houston and has taken trips to Green Bay to see the Packers play.

Juan Estavillo and his family are huge Green Bay Packers fans.

Although living in Houston, Estavillo said being a shareholder allows him to take being a fan to another level.

"I'm not only a Packer fan -— a shareholder" This is an experience that not everyone gets to get. This is the only professional sports team that has this kind of stuff where you can be a shareholder so that's pretty great

The family has even traveled to Titletown.

And with the Packers being the youngest team in NFL history to reach the playoffs, Estavillo said the future is bright.

"All you need is love baby ," Estavillo said. "We got the Packers for so many more years to come, so this is a pretty good time to be a Packer fan."

And with the cold weather today, the family told me this Packers game in Dallas was colder than any game they've been to in Green Bay.

The family also has ties to Spain and Mexico, making the Green and Gold not only run nationwide, but worldwide too.