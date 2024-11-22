All aboard a price hike: City bus fares to increase in 2025 to address growing expenses

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Transit Commission is all aboard a hike in bus fares starting next year.

Fare hikes will be in effect Jan. 1, 2025.



Adult weekly passes will increase to $16.



30-Day passes for adults, students and the reduced rates will increase $2.



This will be the first time fares will increase in five years.

"It'd be great if we can let everyone ride for free, but that's not the world we're in," Transit commissioner Randy Scannell said.

Scannell said it's been five years since bus fares last went up.

"We try to do as much as we can, with what we have, and we try to take as much off our riders as possible," Scannell said.

Now another increase is expected.

After the city's transit commission met this week, Scannell said it was clear to them that the increase is needed to cover growing expenses.

"You pay for drivers, you pay for buses, we're getting some new buses, electric buses, we're getting the maintenance, the gas, there's a ton of expenses," Scannell said.

The price hike applies toward adult weekly passes going up from $15 to $16.

Other areas will see a $2 increase including agency fares for people with disabilities, which will go from $19 dollars to 21 dollars.

Here is the full breakdown below:

Matthew Montez, a regular transit passenger, admits that increase will add up for low-income passengers.

"Every penny counts when you're poor, but what can we do," Montez said.

Montez said he uses the bus frequently and, for the most part, enjoys the services provided to all riders.

"I kind of just accept things for what they are," Montez said. "I just wanted to say I appreciate the bus system and if it costs me a few more dollars a month to run it, I appreciate that."

Gabriella Fisher is a first-time passenger. She said she is not surprised by the increase.

"The weather and everything how it is in Wisconsin, everything's going up, prices for everything," Fisher said.

Scannell said there were a variety of opportunities for the public to address any concerns, but not many stepped forward.

