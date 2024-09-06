Airbnb on wheels: Packers-inspired bus ready to rent during season, NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Titletown Tailgater is gearing up for the Packers season and the upcoming NFL Draft.



Video shows the inside, outside of the bus made to give fans the ultimate Packers experience.

Owner Jon Jeske says three people can comfortably sleep on the bus.

The bus features a shower, sink, heated floors, a queen bed and more.

"Welcome to Titletown Tailgater for all your tailgating fun," Jon Jeske, Titletown Tailgater and 1st & Goal Sports Bar & Grill owner said.

It's former school bus inherited from his father that's now become the ultimate fan experience.

"I want people to enjoy the atmosphere, enjoy the camaraderie of being in Green Bay," Jeske said.

Jeske brings that atmosphere on wheels and he's looking to get into the short-term rental sweepstakes for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"(I want to) utilize every opportunity we have and let people have a good story about it too," Jeske said.

Jeske said the bus comfortably sleeps three and includes a shower, sink, queen bed, couch and heated floors.

It's parked at his new restaurant 1st & Goal Sports Bar & Grill, but you'll also find it in the Stadium District throughout the Packers season.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and ideas and dreams of putting it altogether but now it's time to enjoy it," Jeske said.

Packers history, animated characters and other sports teams blanket the outside.

On average, many rentals are now going for thousands of dollars a night during the draft.

Jeske says he hasn't yet landed on a price.

"The thing that's going to make me feel rich is having everybody enjoy the experience," Jeske said.

Jeske said people looking to stay here will not be able to drive it around, but he'll drop it off to your location where allowed.

The bus will be parked outside of the restaurant off University Ave. for the next couple weeks in time for its grand opening launch.