Accessibility, sustainable efforts in place for city's new elementary school design

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Area Public School (GBAPS) District officials said the new school, which will be located at the current John F. Kennedy Elementary site, will consolidate three schools into one and bring advanced amenities to serve all students.



Video shows the newest exterior design of a new elementary school coming to the city's west side.



A final public feedback meeting will be held on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at MacArthur Elementary.



The school was a key element in the $183 million November referendum (received 66% yes vote)



See the full timeline of the school's construction

"There's been a lot of excitement for sure," Cale Pulczinski, the school district's chief operating officer, said.

Excitement for Green Bay's new elementary school coming to the city's west side.

"We're trying to create something long term that's accessible and is usable for all our students," Pulczinski said.

A one-floor building that would consolidate three elementary schools: Kennedy, Keller and MacArthur elementary schools.

"Flexibility and accessibility have been at the forefront of this design," Pulczinski said.

Flexibility in the school's design to implement a variety of amenities, which includes a geothermal heating and cooling system and solar arrays.

The school being one level will also address the need for additional spaces for students with disabilities, Pulczinski said.

"There isn't a better city that you could be part that would be doing this," Erin Martini, an administrator at Syble Hopp School, said.

Syble Hopp is a special education school in De Pere.

Martini said the focus on accessibility will enable more spaces to be safe and supportive for students with disabilities.

"I think that it is a wonderful opportunity for students who have disabilities and the Green Bay community has always been incredibly of any individual with disabilities," Martini said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the school's final look is up for public feedback. A community meeting will be at MacArthur Elementary School at 6 p.m.

The school is funded by the $183 million November referendum.

Pulczinski said it's important to keep the community informed every step of the way.

"Also continue to build that excitement of a new facility, knowing that voices were heard and things that were talked about in the community and in our schools, you're going to see implemented in this building," Pulczinski said.

