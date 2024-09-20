A woman sentenced for her nephew's death is now back in custody after being released last week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Marcelia Dolores Flora Fonseca is back in custody as of Thursday afternoon, September 19, after being charged for allegedly resisting and/or obstructing an officer and violating her parole.

Fonseca was sentenced last Friday, September 13 for the death of her nephew in a house fire. She pleaded no contest and was ordered to spend four years in prison with five years extended supervision. However, Fonseca had already served prison time, and as a result, she was released under probation following the hearing on Friday.

