A woman sentenced for her nephew's death is now back in custody after being released last week

Marcelia Dolores Flora Fonseca pleaded no contest to the charges last Friday. She was sentenced to four years in prison, but was released under probation as that time had been already served.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Marcelia Dolores Flora Fonseca is back in custody as of Thursday afternoon, September 19, after being charged for allegedly resisting and/or obstructing an officer and violating her parole.

Fonseca was sentenced last Friday, September 13 for the death of her nephew in a house fire. She pleaded no contest and was ordered to spend four years in prison with five years extended supervision. However, Fonseca had already served prison time, and as a result, she was released under probation following the hearing on Friday.

