A unique taste: Military Ave. prioritizing two areas of businesses for 2025 NFL Draft

Bay Family Restaurant and the Bay Motel (1301 Military Ave) could make menu adjustments and have rooms open by April 2025.



Military Ave. executive director Leah Weyker said Military Ave. plans to focus on highlighting the the variety of dining and shopping options in the district.



Development near the Green Bay Plaza is expected to bring more dining options to the area.

"It's just a local hotspot for everybody who lives here," Michelle Ebben, a waitress at Bay Family Restaurant, said.

Ebben has been a waitress at Bay Family Restaurant for eight years. It's a family business gearing up for the biggest event to come to Green Bay.

"A lot of our regular customers have been worried about the draft and what's going to happen with our restaurant during the draft and we've been calming them down a little bit," Ebben said. "It's not going to change too much, just what needs to."

Ebben says menu adjustments could be on the horizon.

Located at 1301 Military Ave., Ebben expects dining at the restaurant to be in high demand, which is something Military Ave. Inc. executive director Leah Weyker said is part of the district's game plan.

"I think the two main things that people will come to Military Ave. for is food and shopping," Weyker said.

Weyker said focusing on the variety of dining and shopping options is something that sets the business district apart as thousands are expected to pour in.

"It's a little hard to imagine that amount of people coming here," Weyker said. "I can't even imagine what that's going to look like, but I think we're going to take advantage of it and give them a great opportunity."

Connected to the Bay Family Restaurant is the Bay Motel, which still has a few openings left for visitors.

"We expect to sell out and we are excited to see football fans and not just Packers fans," Sarah Marchand, the motel manager, said.

Weyker said plenty of draft planning remains, including finding ways for local businesses like Bay Family Restaurant to benefit from the draft's exposure.

"Maybe they'll come back to Lambeau to see their favorite team face off the Packers and come down to the local businesses for breakfast or the bakery or any other small shops in town," Ebben said.

Located at the Green Bay Plaza is a development of what's expected to be more dining coming to Military Ave.

Weyker said banner decor and shuttle services are also part of the planning process.