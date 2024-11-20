A thing of beauty (soon): Local wetland under transformative project ahead of NFL Draft

ASHWAUBENON (NBC26) — The Village of Ashwaubenon says the transformation of a patch of wetlands is a high priority ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.



"What can we do to make these entry points look better," Rex Mehlberg, Village of Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation and Forestry director, said.

It's another project underway in Ashwaubenon.

This time to address an invasive species of reed grass called Phragmites that took over the area.

At the corner of Lombardi Ave. and Argonne St., the village said it's detrimental to the trees and plants.

"There's also an invasive buck thorn which is another invasive plant, so that will all be gone this winter," Mehlberg said.

He says the project is two phases:

1) Eliminate the harmful plants

2) Replanting native tree, bushes and flowers.

Mehlberg said the upcoming NFL Draft created some urgency.

"The idea is to try and get as much work done this fall as we can, so that when the snow melts, if it melts, by late April, it's ready to go and we don't have as much work to do at that point," Mehlberg said.

He said 40 trees have been planted at the site.

Maintaining the land and preventing Phragmite growth, Mehlberg said, will be a five-year process.

He said beautification projects similar to this project serve as an essential entry way into the Titletown and stadium districts.

Nick Meisner, Discover Green Bay vice president of marketing & communication, said improving nature spaces in time for the NFL Draft is essential in welcoming the masses to Green Bay.

"I think it's an important thing for visitors to have that experience and really see how beautiful our region is," Meisner said. "The draft highlights it, but it's really important all year round."

The village said you might not see full sized trees in the area by the NFL Draft, but work to stop any invasive species from growing will make the area look a lot more green and draft-ready.