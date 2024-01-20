A sea of green and gold: Titletown gears up for latest Packers playoff installment

Video shows interior of Hinterland Brewery in Titletown Saturday afternoon, where dozens of patrons donned their green and gold

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a sea of green and gold at one Green Bay brewery. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Titletown and I met one woman who took a trip to be part of the action.

"There's lots of green and gold here. We've got some good old Wisconsin cheese curds, some good old Wisconsin beer."

I ran into Kyle Hunter at Hinterland Brewery in Titletown where she and her partner decided to come from Hilbert, Wisconsin.

"We thought Green Bay would be full of energy tonight and so we decided to head up here ... It's about the team, it's about the city, it's about the state taking the youngest team in the NFL to where they're at right now. It just means everything."

"It's Green Bay, like, we live for Packers season."

Ella Schopf is the restaurant manager. She says the packers being in the playoffs thus far has given business a bit of a boost.

"Probably a little higher than normal, obviously the weather is never our friend when it gets this cold. But, it is nice to have that extra excitement again with people just being around, wanting to be in town, something to look forward to."

Hinterland brewery has been at their Titletown location since 2017.