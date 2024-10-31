A 'major' transformation: City completes first phase of Shipyard Project

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city says the sky's the limit in developing the Shipyard and now Phase 1 is complete.



Video shows dozens of city leaders gathering to unveil the new-look Shipyard after Phase 1



Phase 1: Waterfront promenade, fishing pier, kayak launch and more.



Construction for Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2026.



Phase 2: Urban beach, dog park, festival grounds, splash pad.



$10.5 million in funding was needed for Phase 1, $10 million is going towards Phase 2.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"These are the kind of projects that really change the dynamic and the energy of communities," Green Bay deputy parks director, James Andersen, said.

Andersen kicked things off at the official opening of The Shipyard Project's Phase 1.

Andersen was joined by mayor Eric Genrich and dozens of city leaders.

"We just ask you to exercise patience as we let this whole process unfold, you are going to be so proud on what is happening here on the western edge of the city," District 9 alderperson, Brian Johnson, said.

The city says there are three phases.

Phase 1 includes a fishing pier, kayak launch and more, totaling $10.5 million in development and reviving the land from contamination.

Officials said Phase 2 already has the $10 million in funding it needs, half of it provided by the National Parks Service.

There will be an urban beach, festivals grounds, a dog park and more.

"It's really a major transformation for a revitalized south Broadway Ave.," Green Bay Deputy development director, Matt Buchanan, said.

Buchanan helps lead the project and said there is also investment in the surrounding neighborhood.

Officials say it's largely low income and $1 million including home improvement grants was dedicated to neighbors.

"It's their neighborhood park and we really wanted to make sure they had the buy in and the emotional investment into this space because it's theirs," Buchanan said.

Buchanan said construction for Phase 2 is expected to begin in the next few months and be complete by 2026.

In the meantime, this area will feature events during the NFL Draft in April such as concerts and a firework show.