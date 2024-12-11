A holiday surprise! Students earn special opportunity to shop with QB Jordan Love, Packers

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Stores like Dicks Sporting Goods are typically busy during this holiday season, but the energy picked up tremendously Tuesday afternoon when a group of Green Bay students encountered an unexpected, star struck surprise.



Video shows local students experiencing the special opportunity to go shopping with Green Bay Packers players, including QB Jordan Love.



The event was held at Dick's Sporting Goods in Ashwaubenon. Staff has organized the "Shop with the Pros" event since 2018.



Love's Hands of 10ve foundation partnered with Better Days Mentoring LLC and allowed students in the program to take part in the holiday fun.

"Hopefully we can be an inspiration for them going forward in their lives," Packers QB Jordan Love said.

On Tuesday, Love joined a handful of teammates to surprise eight students, ranging from grade school to high school, on a holiday shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.

This year's event featured Love's Hands of 10ve (Love) foundation teaming up Better Days Mentoring LLC — Offering students to be part of the "Shop with the Pros" holiday event, which is an annual event at Dick's Sporting Goods since 2018.

"We always try to do it before the holidays to really make an impact with the youth here in the area," Kyle Flanagan, Dick's Sporting Goods Field Marketing manager, said.

Each student received $300 to spend on any item in the store.

Organizers say the event was created to inspire youth sports participation.

"It means a lot to be able to give back and just seeing the smiles on their face, going through the store, shopping for different things," Love said.

Love said spending time with the students is what the holiday season is all about.

"Seeing that we're normal people and being able to ask us questions, hanging out with us for the day, I think, is a very cool experience and I hope it just inspires them moving forward," Love said.

Dick's Sporting Goods staff members say the surprises and holiday cheer will back again, this time next year.