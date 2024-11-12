A game-winning drive: Packers' Jordan Love helps give away record-number of winter coats

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A game-winning drive off the field. Better Days Mentoring's fifth annual coat drive community giveaway on Tuesday featured a partnership with the Hands of 10ve foundation and Packers quarterback Jordan Love.



Love's foundation, Hands of 10ve, partnered with Better Days Mentoring LLC in ordering 1,100 winter coats.

Better Days Mentoring owner, Eddie Boyce, said he plans to order more coats next year as demand for winter coats remains high.

Organizers there are only a handful of coats available that people can pick up at Better Days Mentoring LLC center in downtown Green Bay.

On Tuesday, Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his backup, Malik Willis, joined forces with Better Days Mentoring LLC in Green Bay to hand out coats to those in need ahead of the winter season.

"It's all for a good cause," Love said. "To be able to help people out and give back to them."

It's the second year Love has been involved in this effort.

Better Days Mentoring LLC owner, Eddie Boyce, said this year, his business and the Hands of 10ve Foundation bought 1,100 coats. That's nearly 400 more than last year's donation of 750 coats.

"You probably had close to 90 cars parked up and down (the street) and then you have close to 150 people that were just lined up," Boyce said.

The giveaway ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and is the biggest annual community event for Better Days.

Boyce said he expects to order even more coats for next year's event.

"You have people standing out here with their children who never had a coat and that was the really big emphasis that (Love) had placed," Boyce said. "(Love said) I really want to give coats to a lot of these kids."

Love and Boyce have developed a strong relationship, which is something Love said he truly cherishes.

"He's very connected in the community and has that feel and that understanding of what the need is here in the community," Love said. "To be able to partner with him is a big deal."

Love said he will be back next year and plans to collaborate with more local organizations in the future.