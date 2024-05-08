A different kind of draft: Proposed changes to liquor laws during 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The city of Green Bay's common council met on Tuesday evening.



Video shows footage from the City of Green Bay and local bars

The Green Bay Common Council's agenda featured some items that could change how Green Bay's nightlife looks

The items proposed for consideration and/or amendment regarding a limited number of liquor law provisions to work best for the NFL draft in 2025, were not called for discussion and was referred to staff.



On the 29th of April, Alderman Brian Johnson of District 9 and the Brown County Tavern League asked the Protection & Policy Committee to consider 5 proposals for possible action to address and/or amend a limited number of liquor law provisions to work best for the NFL draft in 2025 for 9 days.

Extend bar close from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., allowing the sale and consumption of beer wine, and liquor on Green Bay and Brown County streets and sidewalks, letting bars and restaurants use their parking lots for more serving room, making it easier for restaurants and bars to request street closures for parties, and expanding the Tavern Leagues SafeRide program.

I spoke with one local bar, Black Saddle Tavern and Oasis on Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Their general manager Margaret Wohlleber says closing later would help them ensure customers' safety.

"We definitely want all of our customers to be safe and that extra time would just allow us to have a little bit more time to ensure the safety of our customers, you know, exiting the bar safely and ensuring that they have enough time to get an Uber and a Lyft. You know, it's all about safety, especially when you're out having a couple of drinks with your friends," said Wohlleber.

The NFL draft will be in Green Bay from April 24-26, 2025.