99 people granted long-awaited citizenship at first-ever ceremony at Lambeau Field

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and wide receiver, Bo Melton welcomed the new citizens.

On Tuesday, 99 people from 32 countries gathered in the Lambeau atrium for an important life-changing ceremony.

"I'm super excited, emotional," Janet Hilario, who received her citizenship today, said.

Hilario is from the Dominican Republic and is among those receiving U.S. citizenship at Lambeau's first-ever naturalization ceremony.

She said not having any family in Green Bay was a challenge for her and her husband, but they now call it home.

"We got a lot of opportunities, especially for my family," Hilario said. "It's a long process, it's a hard process to be in this position right now."

Maria Salome was a refugee from the Congo and now joins her family in Green Bay

Last year, we reported on many of her family members being part of a gospel choir spreading their sound across northeast Wisconsin.

Her son Quench Gloire translated for her at Lambeau:

"She's excited because she did a test, she passed the test, and today she is an American — because when we arrived here, people used to say getting citizenship is really hard."

"She's been dreaming about this for a very long time and today she's an American," Gloire said.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and wide receiver Bo Melton were at the ceremony to celebrate with the new citizens.

"Just keep going, keep your eyes on your goal, that's it, and believe in God," Hilario said. "With God everything is possible."

The judge who administered the oath for the group said just because people are now U.S. Citizens should not stop them from expressing and bringing their culture to Green Bay and the rest of the nation.