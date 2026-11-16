GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Carole Packard, a lifelong Packers fan, saw her first Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sunday. She's 93 years old.



Carole and her sister, Jane, came to Lambeau for the Packers vs Vikings Game on Nov. 15.

The Packard's grew up in a Packers household, full of superstitions and dedication.

Carole is 93 years old, and Jane is 70 years old.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Some Packers fans may tell you that being a fan of the Green and Gold is a lifelong commitment.

“Once you’re a Packers fan, you’re always a Packers fan," Jane said. "You never get off the wagon.”

Carole Packard has the years to prove it: She's 93 years old and says she's been listening or watching nearly every Packers game since she was three.

“Packard and Packers, it was like we were related," she said.

Watch the broadcast story here:

93-year-old Packer fan to see Lambeau Field for the first time

Carole and her sister, Jane, saw the Packers play at Lambeau Field for the first time on Nov. 15.

“I’m getting butterflies in my stomach," Jane said before gameday.

“We are excited, it’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful day," Carole said.

They brought with them a lifetime of childhood memories, growing up watch the Packers.

“It was like a religion," Carole said. "When we were watching the games, you never got up in the middle of the game and walked in front of the screen. If you had to use the bathroom or get a drink of water, you waited until intermission.”

Carole now lives in Alabama, but she says her love of the Green and Gold stretches across the country and will last the rest of her life.

