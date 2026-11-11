$6.6 million fire department expansion closer to approval after 'yes' votes Tuesday

NEW FRANKEN (NBC 26) — The Towns of Scott and Green Bay voted on Tuesday night to approve a multi million dollar expansion of the New Franken Fire Department. The Town of Humboldt will also need to approve the project before it can move forward.



The New Franken Fire Department is asking for $6.6 million to expand its fire station.

New Franken Fire Chief, Ryan Debroux, says their current building is too small and outdated.

New Franken Fire services the Towns of Scott, Green Bay and Humboldt.

Community members packed the voting rooms on Tuesday night, as voters in the Town of Scott and the Town of Green Bay gathered to vote on a nearly $7 million fire department expansion.

“To me, it was a no brainer," Town of Scott resident, Richard Spangenberg, says. "The services that they provide are always needed.”

In the Town of Scott, the vote came out 115 yes, 23 no.

And in the Town of Green Bay, the vote came out 71 yes, 17 no.

The New Franken Fire Department services the Towns of Scott, Green Bay and Humboldt.

Fire Chief, Ryan Debroux says the department's current building is too small.

“We’ve outgrown it in all facets," Debroux says. "When we have our training meetings, we have six to eight people standing in the back who can’t sit down.”

Debroux also says they're in need of safety upgrades, which would be included in the project. He says this project will satisfy the department's needs for decades.

"We're not coming back to you in 20 years for something more," he says. "I just want everyone to understand, we didn't shoot for the moon and hope that we pulled one over on you. We went right to what we needed."

Watch the broadcast version here:

Towns of Scott, Green Bay approve $6.6 million fire department expansion

The project is expected to cost $6.6 million. If approved, the three towns would split the cost.

“The amount they’re asking for seems like a lot," Town of Scott resident David Sturm says. "It was explained to us clearly, but it just still seems like a tall asking price.”

According to the Town of Scott, for a $250,000 home, this is estimated to increase property taxes by around $68 per year.

The impact to property taxes in the other towns was not immediately available.

“I think (the cost) is very minimal for the services we’re getting," Spangenberg says.

“I understand it’s a necessary evil that’s got to take place, but on the other hand, how much more can a family be stretched out?" Sturm says.

“I don’t like it but hey, if I’m going to be safer, it’s worth while," Town of Scott resident Kathy Jacobs says.

The Town of Humboldt will vote on the expansion on Dec.14. All three towns need to vote yes for the project to be approved.

“If this doesn’t pass in all three towns, we don’t know where we’re going from there," Town of Scott chairmen Mike Van Lanen told meeting attendees Tuesday. "There was no plan B, I’m just being honest.”