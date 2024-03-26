24-year-old Michigan man pleads not guilty to killing another man he met on dating app, Grindr

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A 24-year-old charged with first degree intentional homicide pleads not guilty in court. Prosecutors say he met his Green Bay victim on the social media dating app, Grindr.



Video shows 24-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson appearing in court virtually Tuesday for his arraignment.



Anderson is charged with first degree intentional homicide after police say he killed a Green Bay man in August 2022.



He is also charged with a life sentence in Alabama for killing a man there after leaving Wisconsin.



Prosecutors say Anderson met the Green Bay man, Patrick Ernst, through the social media dating app Grindr, which he told prosecutors was the easiest way to find where people lived.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

24-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

He's charged with killing Green Bay man Patrick Ernst in August 2022 after meeting him through social media dating app, Grindr.

Anderson appeared for his arraignment by zoom and didn't speak.

He faces a charge of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Ernst.

Prosecutors say in August 2022, Anderson drove from his home in Michigan and used Grindr to meet Ernst.

Investigators say Anderson's intention was to kill him, telling police, "I always just wanted to kill someone."

Police say Anderson stabbed Ernst to death and according to a complaint, after killing Ernst, Anderson stole his car and drove to Alabama where he killed another man, Dwight Dixon.

Andersen was charged in Alabama and sentenced there to life without parole.

Police say Anderson also admitted to assaulting a woman in Michigan before the Green Bay attack.

Anderson's next court appearance will be on June 4.