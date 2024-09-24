22-year-old Ashwaubenon homicide suspect pleads guilty to felony charges

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The man charged in an Ashwaubenon homicide returns to court to enter a plea.

Video shows 22-year-old Prez Wade appearing in court for his plea hearing.

Wade faces up to up to 75 years in prison with first-degree reckless charges and bail jumping charges.



Wade's next court appearance in on Nov. 22.



Keilana Brunette, the other suspect in connection to the homicide, is due in court Oct. 4.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Monday, 22-year-old Prez Wade entered his plea.

"Mr. Wade, how do you plead to first degree reckless homicide using a dangerous weapon as a repeated as charged in count 1 of the amended information," the judge said.

"Guilty," Wade said.

The 22-year-old had originally faced a charge of first-degree intentional homicide before it was reduced.

He also pleaded guilty to bail jumping and now faces up to 75 years in prison.

"The court finds Prez Wade guilty of first-degree reckless homicide using a dangerous weapon as a repeater as charged in count 1 of the amended information and guilty of felony bail jumping as charged in count 2," the judge said.

Prosecutors say it was Wade who in March 2023 shot and killed 23-year-old Braxton Phillips in an Ashwaubenon apartment.

Wade claims it was an accident.

"I'll never get him back," Phillip's sister, Miasia Byas, said.

Phillips' family appeared in court in person and virtually.

"We ask for justice for him and ask for the right time to serve because I'll never get him back and I want everybody to know that it really does hurt and I feel like (Wade) should have to feel the same thing we felt," Byas said.

Keilana Brunette has also been charged in connection to Phillip's death, including charges of aiding a felon and obstructing and officer.

Brunette is due to return to court on Oct. 4 and Phillips' family said they'll be at that hearing as well.

Wade's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.